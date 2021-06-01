SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 448,793 shares.The stock last traded at $5.93 and had previously closed at $6.00.

TLMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLMD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $20,578,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $12,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

