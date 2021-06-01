Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Gap Up to $42.96

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.96, but opened at $45.11. Bonanza Creek Energy shares last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 16,338 shares.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $918.84 million, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.