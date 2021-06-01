Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.06

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 5811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.92.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

