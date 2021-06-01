Privatix Price Tops $0.0654 on Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Privatix has a total market cap of $73,569.43 and $17,996.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Privatix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.91 or 0.01023084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.59 or 0.09803629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00091454 BTC.

About Privatix

PRIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Privatix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Privatix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.