Keep3rV1 Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $27.26 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $136.32 or 0.00377035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.91 or 0.01023084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.59 or 0.09803629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00091454 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

