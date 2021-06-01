Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Cap Reaches $6.98 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $11,518.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00061308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.00299989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00190517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.05 or 0.01001355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

