Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.66

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.66 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 9186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.17.

ARNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Arconic by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

