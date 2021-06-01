Nord/LB Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €130.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €153.08 ($180.09).

Delivery Hero stock traded up €1.25 ($1.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €112.50 ($132.35). 249,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.06.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

