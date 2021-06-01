Nord/LB Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €130.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €153.08 ($180.09).

Delivery Hero stock traded up €1.25 ($1.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €112.50 ($132.35). 249,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.06.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

