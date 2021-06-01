Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MONRF stock remained flat at $$65.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694. Moncler has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $65.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

