Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MONRF stock remained flat at $$65.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694. Moncler has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $65.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

