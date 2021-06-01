Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 788,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,335,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.81% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,601 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 196,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.37. 833,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,945,143. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

