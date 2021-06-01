Haverford Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,926,000 after purchasing an additional 369,790 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $126.48. 16,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average of $103.05. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $123.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

