Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $707.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,112.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 80,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

