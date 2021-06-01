Linde (NYSE:LIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $305.56

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $305.56 and last traded at $302.99, with a volume of 1581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.53.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

