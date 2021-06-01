Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,842 shares during the quarter. TG Therapeutics makes up 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 3.32% of TG Therapeutics worth $226,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 44,811 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.13. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $56.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

