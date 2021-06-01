Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $261.28 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 326.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 898,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $261,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.71, for a total value of $2,917,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,111,676 shares of company stock worth $597,553,166. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $305.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,879. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

