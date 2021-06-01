Analysts Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) PT at $19.29

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.29.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,746. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,698.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,364,553 shares of company stock worth $23,562,754. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 745,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 632,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

