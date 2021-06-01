Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,269 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,265 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $28,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research began coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Shares of Cree stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.74. 8,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.68.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

