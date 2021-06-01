119,222 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 119,222 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,000. Oracle comprises approximately 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.21. The company had a trading volume of 206,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315,262. The company has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

