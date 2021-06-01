Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of SIZE stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.23. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.02. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $84.34 and a one year high of $127.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.