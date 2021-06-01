Dohj LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dohj LLC lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 62.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.05. 3,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.36 and a 200 day moving average of $152.91.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.17.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

