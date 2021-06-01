iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 256.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.41. The stock had a trading volume of 286,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,577,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

