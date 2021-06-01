Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OMVKY. UBS Group upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OMVKY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

