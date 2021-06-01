Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 148,248 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,248 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.17% of Square worth $178,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Square by 7.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Square by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 96.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.15. 196,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,801,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,537,376 shares of company stock valued at $357,607,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

