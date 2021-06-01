Oikos Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $21,762.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00298105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00189512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.84 or 0.00995218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.