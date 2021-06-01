Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $133.80 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 484,581 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $133,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CGNX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.91. 3,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,649. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

