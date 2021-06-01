Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $284.06

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $284.06 and last traded at $281.87, with a volume of 1089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

