Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys 183,398 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $18,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after buying an additional 1,830,554 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,011 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,518 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,063,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,837,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. 6,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $46.22.

