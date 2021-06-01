Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

