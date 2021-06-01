Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.77. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $283.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

