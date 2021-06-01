NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report sales of $52.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the lowest is $51.94 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $212.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.73 million to $215.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $225.80 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $234.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

Several analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $51,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NXRT traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

