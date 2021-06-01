Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Holdings Cut by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,606,000 after buying an additional 141,549 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after buying an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,706,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,677,000 after buying an additional 283,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.36. 4,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.