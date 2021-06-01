SingularityNET (AGI) Trading 14.4% Higher This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $213.90 million and $127.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00082328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00021200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.95 or 0.01022360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.68 or 0.09827164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00091489 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

