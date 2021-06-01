Jarvis Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.41 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $143,540.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00082328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00021200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.95 or 0.01022360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.68 or 0.09827164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00091489 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

