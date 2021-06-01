Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.67. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

In related news, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,750,324.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,512 shares of company stock worth $31,229,962. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $70.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

