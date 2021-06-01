InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $83 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.62 million.

IDCC stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,365. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.22%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.