The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $6,118,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $93.79. 12,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,516. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

