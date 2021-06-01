Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 631 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.91. 29,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,597. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

