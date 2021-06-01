MACRO Consulting Group Sells 8,600 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MACRO Consulting Group decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.68. The stock had a trading volume of 39,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,151. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

