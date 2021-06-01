Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Twitter were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,830,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.57. 226,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,157,613. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $5,413,444. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

