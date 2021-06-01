Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Holdings Boosted by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,380 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up approximately 7.0% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $70,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total value of $12,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,036,005 shares of company stock worth $277,941,055. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.86.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.12. 13,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.51. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

