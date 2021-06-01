Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. 34,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,642. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.