Community Bank of Raymore Has $16.95 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz accounts for 5.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $16,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. 85,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,767. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 99.07, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

