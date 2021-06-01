TruWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 40.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $3.33 on Tuesday, hitting $263.17. 3,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,458. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.29 and a 200-day moving average of $219.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.88 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

