TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.95. 28,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,773. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.53 and a 200 day moving average of $257.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.24 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

