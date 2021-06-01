SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 9.1% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $17,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $346.69. The company had a trading volume of 185,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,354. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $351.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.77 and a 200-day moving average of $319.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.