Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $168.12 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,302 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $168,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $59.04. 11,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.