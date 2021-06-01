Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.15. Cango shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 1,905 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CANG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $851.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 165.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. Cango’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Cango by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

