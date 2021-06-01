Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $194.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

