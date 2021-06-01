State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 7,780 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ASML were worth $61,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on ASML to $747.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $684.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $287.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $648.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.50. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $323.50 and a 1 year high of $679.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

