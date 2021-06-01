50,393 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 762.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,341,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,523 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,349 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,704,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,008 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

